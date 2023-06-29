Odisha CM Speaks To Tripura Counterpart, Extends Support Over Bahuda Rath Yatra Accident 

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha over telephone about the Bahuda Rath Yatra and expressed his deep grief over the tragic accident that led to loss of lives.

The Odisha Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the victims. He said that he and the people of Odisha stand strongly with the people of Tripura during this hour of grief.

The Chief Minister wished early recovery of the injured persons and also offered the Tripura government all support required.

CM Naveen Patnaik has also sent Director of Odisha Mo Parivar, DK Routray, to Tripura to extend support.

