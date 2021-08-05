Odisha CM Speaks To Indian Men’s Hockey Team, Congratulates Them On Winning Bronze

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to the Indian men’s hockey team over the telephone and congratulated the players for the historic win at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian men’s hockey team today rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze. Simranjeet Singh scored two goals for India, along with Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also adding their names on the scoresheet.

Earlier, the Odisha CM took to Twitter and extended his best wishes to the team.

In his tweet, the CM said: “This historic win at Tokyo Olympics–2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future.”