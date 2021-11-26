Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 96,500 To Bolangir Student For NIT Admission

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sanctioned an assistance of Rs 96,500 to Tarachan Rana, a meritorious student from Bolangir.

As Tarachan was unable to take admission due to a lack of financial resources, the Chief Minister approved the assistance student for admission into NIT, Warangal.

According to reports, Tarachan, who belongs to a poor family from Badapada village of Balangir’s Sindhekela area, scored 99.35% in the JEE Mains this year and was qualified to be admitted to NIT Warangal.

However, due to the financial crisis, the talented student’s father, couldn’t afford the admission fees. After learning about the student’s condition, Patnaik granted him financial assistance of Rs 95,500 for his admission purpose.