Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of a girl suffering from xeroderma, a rare genetic disorder.

He also announced that her family would receive a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The announcement was made during a grievance hearing, and the district collector of Boudh was instructed to hand over the funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The girl had been receiving free treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but her condition requires ongoing care that her family cannot afford. Majhi also addressed other grievances and urged people to visit the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell if they are denied justice at the district level.