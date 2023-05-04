Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 10 Crore for Facelift of Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s Samadhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the plan submitted by the Mayurbhanj district administration for the development of the samadi pitha (burial area) of Guru Gamke Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T Secretary VK Pandian had visited Mayurbhanj for two days in March. He went to Dandbos and visited Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s tomb and also went to Pandit Murmu’s residence in Baripada.

During the meeting with the Santali people, Pandian promised that the State Government would take steps for the development of the place in memory of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. He had suggested the district administration prepare a comprehensive plan accordingly.

The Chief Minister approved the plan given by the district administration for the development of the Samadhi Pitha of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

According to a CMO release, Rs 75 lakh will be spent on the development of the Samadhi at Dandbose-Kapiburu and another Rs 75 lakh on a meditation centre while Rs 3 crore will be spent on building walls and connecting roads in Kapiburu. Similarly Rs 2 crore will be spent on an auditorium and research centre and another Rs 1 crore on constructing a dormitory and other facilities for the convenience of tourists visiting the place.

The government plans to spend Rs 70 lakh for beautification of Kapiburu and setting up of a reception centre there and Rs 1 crore on development of Dandbose and Maranga-Ahara tank. Apart from this, Rs 80 lakh will be spent on drinking water facilities and electrification.

These works will be taken up in five phases.