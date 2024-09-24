Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday reviewed the work procedures of the Steel and Mines Department.

In the review, Surendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Govt, Steel and Mines Department informed about the works of the department and the future goals.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Majhi stressed the importance of managing mines and increasing production for mining-based industries.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also directed to take steps to increase mining revenue in the state. He suggested strengthening the enforcement system with more manpower to prevent illegal mining and mineral thefts. The Chief Minister also suggested more leases in the minor minerals sector.

It is worth noting that the observed geological potential area in the state is 55,003 square kilometres. Odisha ranks number one in the country in the production of minerals like chromite, bauxite, and iron ore. Similarly, it ranks second in coal production and third in manganese production.

Steel and Mines, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuthi Bhushan Jena, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Nikunja Bihari Dhal and senior officials of the Department of Steel and Mines were present in the meeting.