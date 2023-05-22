Odisha CM Reviews Targets, Achievements of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Dept in Last 4 yrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the targets and achievements of the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department during the last four years and the fulfilment of the assurances given in the manifesto.

Cabinet Minister, Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare & Cooperation, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak presented details of fulfilling the assurances given in the election manifesto and other transformative steps undertaken by the Department during the last four years for achieving the targets.

Nayak highlighted the following achievements under the election manifesto.

No eligible and distressed person is left out of the food security scheme. In order to cover them, the target under the State Food Security Scheme is dynamic.

In order to cover more numbers of small and marginal farmers in paddy procurement operations, a robust, transparent and technology-based system has been put in place. As a result, in last four years, there has been 300% increase in the number of marginal farmers and 60% increase in number of small farmers who are selling paddy to the Government and getting benefits of Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations.

In last four years, 35% more farmers (5 lakhs) have registered with the Government to sell their surplus paddy.

The Minister highlighted the following transformative steps taken by the Department under 5T and MO SARKAR.

More Women Self Help Groups (WSHG) and Gram Panchayats have been involved in PDS distribution. As on date, about 60% of the PDS distribution in the State is carried out by them.

Odisha is the first State in the Country which has involved WSHGs in paddy procurement operations. About 687 WSHGs are doing paddy procurement in the State.

After piloting in Malkangiri district, the rice fortification programme has been extended to all welfare schemes in all 30 districts of the State. This will help in the nutritional need of the people. We are among the first State in the Country to do it.

The Department has also started home delivery of ration for the old, infirm and critically-ill patients.

The Department is ensuring payment to the farmers of their MSP within 24-48 hours which is one of the fastest in the Country.

Minister highlighted that following awards and recognition have been received by the Department during the period.