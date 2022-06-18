Odisha CM Reviews Preparedness For Smooth Conduct Of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today chaired a special review meeting for the preparation of Rath Yatra through video conferencing.

The Odisha CM expressed his happiness as the world-famous Rath Yatra is being organised after a two-yera-long gap and hundreds of devotees are expected to take part. Following this, he directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the grand festival.

He also thanked the servitors for their coordination in organising the Rath Yatra during the COVID, and for bringing the chariot itself to the Gundicha temple.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Jagannath Sarka, who briefed on various decisions related to the preparation of the rath yatra and its implementation.

Development Commissioner P K Jena gave a detailed account of all the preparations made for the ride.

Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal, briefed on the law enforcement system, management and preparation.

Bir Bikram Yadav, Chief Administrator, Shri Jagannath Temple Administration, delivered the welcome address while the Central RDC gave the vote of thanks.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Information and Public Relations, the Minister of Culture, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Food and Supply, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, the Minister of Commerce and Transport, the Puri MP, and senior officials of the state administration.