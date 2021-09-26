Odisha CM Reviews Preparedness Ahead Of Cyclone Gulab Landfall

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday held a review meeting with senior officials regarding the preparedness in the State in view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ which is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam today midnight.

The Odisha CM said that every life is precious thus all possible steps should be taken to protect lives.

Laying stress on zero casualty mission of the State Government, the CM directed the officials to wind up evacuation of people living in low-lying areas, slopes and other vulnerable pockets by 4 pm (Sunday).

He urged the people in the evacuation center to abide by the COVID rule and directed the administration to monitor the situation regularly.

As many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel, have been deployed, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in the meeting.

While Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput districts are most likely to be affected by the storm, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and some areas of Kalahandi are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the SRC said.

He also warned of the possibility of landslides in some places.

The collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput gave a brief on the situation in the district and the steps taken to deal with the storm.

5T Secretary VK Pandian, who is on a visit to Delhi with the Chief Minister, chaired the meeting. Among others Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, the Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Department and Collectors of the 11 affected districts were present.