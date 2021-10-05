Odisha CM Reviews ‘Mo Sarkar’ Programme, Calls For Taking It To The Next Level

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the progress of ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme in the state and advised the officials to be more proactive in this regard.

“All are receiving government services in various fields or are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. Feedbacks have been recorded from them and action has been taken on that basis. Now is the time to take it to the next level,” the Odisha CM said. He advised the officials to collect more feedback from beneficiaries at all levels.

The Chief Minister said that the state administration is governed by the 5T principles and our aim is to bring about change in all areas. Odisha has already come to the fore around the globe for taking a number of noteworthy steps. The state has received a lot of praise from women empowerment programs, assistance to farmers, urban management system, sports, skills development, health care, and school transformation.

“Mo Sarkar is a far-reaching think tank that tests our administrative system,” he said adding that this helps in bridging the gap between people and the government.

“With the help of technology in our government program, we can get feedback directly from people. This is an indicator of change in the system,” said Naveen.

“Mo Sarkar is strengthening the pillar of a participatory democracy and by doing so we will ensure the formation of an all-inclusive society in Odisha,” he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister spoke to some of the beneficiaries by telephone and took feedback from them.

The Chief Minister emphasized on improving the services provided in the offices of the tehsil and sub-registrars.

Patnaik directed the Chief Secretary to review the work of the departments which are not satisfied with the feedback received.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Electronics and IT, said that 225 services in 27 departments are now included in Mo Sarkar and another 250 services will be included in a month. The program has so far created a database of 2 crore people across the state, he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary to Chief Minister, 5T, V.K. Pandian, principal secretaries, and secretaries of various departments.