Odisha CM Reviews ‘Mo Sarkar’, Orders DMs To Collect More Feedback From Public

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the Mo Sarkar program of the state government and ordered to collect more feedback at the district level and also directed Chief Secretary to review and take steps in this regard. Along with this, he suggested various departments to improve their database.

It is worth noting that in the My Government program, there is a provision to find out how the person who comes to the government office has been treated by phone call or whether immediate steps are being taken to solve his problem or not. This program started on October 2, 2019.

The Chief Minister reviewed it on May 28 last year. Departments of Revenue and Disaster Management, Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Mission Energy and Health and Family Welfare were reviewed today.

According to the information in the meeting, 263 services of 31 departments of the state government have come under Mo Sarkar. A total of 3.77 crore feedback have been collected till date. Mo Sarkar has improved in 9 out of 11 parameters. In terms of overall performance of all departments, 94.9 percent feedback is outstanding or excellent.

The review revealed that the performance of the health sector is the best. Public feedback has been very good, especially regarding the services provided in government hospitals.

More than 99 percent of the opinion is said to be favorable. Similarly in private hospitals 98 percent feedback is good. This feedback has been taken up especially in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. It is reported that there has been improvement in the work of the Department of Housing and Development.

The review revealed that 96 percent of Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water Department, 98 percent of Revenue Department, 92 percent of Housing and Urban Development Department received excellent feedback. Since the Mission Energy Department is a relatively new department, its feedback system is being developed.

The review revealed that there are problems in sub-registrar’s office, approval of building plans, issuing of bills, issue of caste certificates etc. Advising to work more efficiently in these areas, the Chief Minister said that there is a need for all departments to carry out their service delivery programs very efficiently.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the feedback system has improved significantly since the last review. He said that steps will be taken to collect good feedback at the district level as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Development Commissioner PK Jena said that due to the programs of my government, there has been significant improvement in the field performance of various departments. That is why the amount of complaints has also decreased, he said.

Participating in the discussion, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian said that it is the aim of Mo Sarkar to get feedback from various people receiving government services and to know about the performance of officials and the administrative system and take steps accordingly.

He said that there is a need to improve the feedback system. Giving an example, he said that there is a systemic problem in the pension of retired employees. Therefore, there is a need to change the system to prevent it, he said. According to the decision of the meeting, further discussions will be taken in this regard and steps will be taken to change the system.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Principal Secretary, Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water Department, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Commissioner and Secretary, Mission Shakti Department, and Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department were present.

The Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT Department presented the overall information of the program of my government.