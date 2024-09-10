Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the damages caused by the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and the measures taken to deal with it in the Assembly Chamber on Tuesday.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, along with SRC and Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, briefed the Chief Minister on the current situation and the measures taken.

The Chief Minister noted that waterlogging has become an issue in several areas due to the inability to drain water effectively into the sea. The districts of Koraput and Malkangiri have been severely impacted by the rainfall, leading to widespread communication disruptions and waterlogging. He directed the department to promptly solve the problems of people with the help of ODRAF, NDRF, and the fire brigades. He asked to keep the relief materials in large quantities and provide them to the affected people.