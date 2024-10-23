Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today assessed the readiness for Cyclone ‘Dana’ at the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner.

In a press briefing, Majhi urged the public to remain calm, highlighting that all necessary departments are well-prepared to manage the cyclone. “Rest assured, you are in safe hands,” he comforted the public, urging them to stay alert and safe until the threat subsides.

Ministers have been assigned to oversee the situation. Following the cabinet meeting, they departed for their respective districts. Additionally, seasoned officers have been appointed to manage the response, informed the Chief Minister.

Evacuations to cyclone shelters are underway at an accelerated pace from areas at risk. Currently, 30 per cent of residents have been moved out of the danger zones.

The Chief Minister announced that the evacuation process would persist overnight, aiming to relocate 90 per cent of the population by 11 am the following day.

Provisions for both dry and cooked food, along with other necessities, have been arranged for those in cyclone shelters, he mentioned.

Majhi noted that districts like Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, and Puri are expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone, but preparations are in place should the cyclone’s path shift, potentially impacting other districts.

The meeting was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, alongside the Chief Minister. High-ranking officials including the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Director General of Police, and Principal Secretaries of various departments were present. Through a video conference, collectors from districts vulnerable to the cyclone updated the Chief Minister on their preparedness.

Additionally, the CM inspected the Emergency Control Room of the Special Relief Commissioner, where he reviewed satellite data and examined the emergency communication system.

