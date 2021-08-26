Odisha CM Remembers Mother Teresa On Her Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today remembered Mother Teresa on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik wrote:

Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna #MotherTeresa on her birth anniversary. She was an icon of compassion and dedicated her entire life to serve the destitute and vulnerable. Her lifelong commitment to serve those who are unloved and uncared for, continues to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/M9umE8VcaA — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 26, 2021

The Vatican had declared Mother Teresa Patron Saint of the ”Archdiocese of Calcutta” on 6 September 2017 in recognition of her selfless service towards helping the poor and the underprivileged in India.

She was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

She was born on August 26, 1910, at Skopje in Macedonia. She passed away on September 5, 1997, in Kolkata at the age of 86.