Odisha CM Releases Two Coffee Table Books

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday released two books at Naveen Niwas.

The first one is the Coffee Table book The Magic of Mangalajodi by Avinash Khemka and the second one is a compilation on the Sikh history of eastern India.

The coffee table book provides a bird’s eye view of Mangalajodi in Chilika through fabulous images and descriptions. It also inspires readers to visit and enjoy this spectacular place on earth.

Khema is an avid wild life photographer and conservationist, with special interest in avian life of Chilika Lake.

Appreciating the author for the coffee table, the Chief Minister said that the exemplary efforts put up by Shri Khemka to capture and portray life and essence of Mangaljodi in Chilika and its surrounding through the book is praiseworthy.

Mangalajodi is known for scripting a remarkable story of successful nature conservation, wherein local community members have renounced their traditional bird hunting practices and vowed for the protection of wildlife and habitat.

The book ‘Sikh History of Eastern India’ is a rigorous research work of Abinash Mohapatra on Sikh history and philosophy. It’s a compilation of 8 books authored by Mohapatra himself. It’s an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Author Mohapatra is a scholar of Sikh History based in Odisha. He has authored 38 books on Sikh history, theology and principles.

The preface of the compilation is written by Sardar Gurbax Singh, Junior Vice President, SGPC, Sri Amritsar Sahib. It’s published by Punjabi Global Foundation, Odisha Chapter in Balasore.