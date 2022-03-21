Odisha CM reiterate commitment to expand green cover on World Forestry Day

Bhubaneswar: Taking Twitter route, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shared his thoughts on World Forestry Day or International Day of Forests.

Forests play crucial role to clean water, filter air, protect us from climate change as well as provide countless social, economic and health benefits. On #InternationalDayOfForests, reiterate commitment to continue expanding our forest cover for a greener future. #SabujaOdisha pic.twitter.com/Rg7I6N2lys — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 21, 2022

The World Forestry Day or International Day of Forests is celebrated worldwide every year on March 21 in order to increase public awareness among communities about the values, significance and contributions of the forests to balance the life cycle on earth.

The World Forestry Day was established in the year 1971 at the 23rd General Assembly of European Confederation of Agriculture. And it was decided to be celebrated as an annual event celebration on March 21 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

On the other hand, the International Day of Forests was first established in the year 2012 on November 28.

However, the United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate the day by uniting the two international commemorations – the World Forestry Day and Forest Day – on the same day (March 21).