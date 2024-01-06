Odisha CM Receives Invitation For SAMALEI Project Inauguration On Jan 27

Bhubaneswar: The trust board members, priests and sevayats (servitors) of the Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur today invited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to grace the SAMALEI Project inauguration on the 27th of January.

They also thanked the Chief Minister and 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian for spearheading the transformational project. They said the trust board will distribute coconuts at all the houses and collect vermilion for the Goddess Samaleswari.

Wishing everyone’s cooperation in the transformation work, the Chief Minister said that he has always given importance to the development of Samalei Peetha and the city of Sambalpur. This work will continue in the coming days as well, he added.

5T Chairman Pandian said that with the blessings of Maa Samalei, everything is going well and the transformation will continue with everyone’s cooperation.

It is worth noting that the temple of Goddess Maa Samaleswari in Sambalpur is a famous shrine of the 16th century. In 2021, the Chief Minister started the SAMALEI (Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives) project for its development for Rs 200 crore. Along with beautifying the temple, all kinds of steps have been taken to create a spiritual environment for the devotees.

Along with the temple, the Mahanadi Ghat is also being developed. To properly implement this project, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian visited Sambalpur many times and reviewed the project work.