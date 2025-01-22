Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi purchased the first ticket for the India-England ODI match, which is scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9.

The ticket was presented to him by the Acting President of the Odisha Cricket Association, Pankaj Mohanty, and Secretary Sanjay Behera. The event was also attended by Angul MLA Pratap Pradhan, Odisha Olympic Association Secretary Abhijit Pal, and former MLA Lalitendu Mohapatra.

କଟକ ବାରବାଟୀ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଆସନ୍ତା ଫେବୃଆରୀ ୯ ତାରିଖରେ ଭାରତ ଓ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକ ଦିବସୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ୍ ମ୍ୟାଚ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ। ଓଡ଼ିଶା କ୍ରିକେଟ୍ ଆସୋସିଏସନ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ ସଭାପତି ଶ୍ରୀ ପଙ୍କଜ ମହାନ୍ତି, ସଂପାଦକ ଶ୍ରୀ ସଞ୍ଜୟ ବେହେରା, ଅନୁଗୋଳ ବିଧାୟକ ତଥା ଆପେକ୍ସ କାଉନ୍‌ସିଲ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଶ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରତାପ ପ୍ରଧାନ, ଓଡ଼ିଶା… pic.twitter.com/2wvwH5XDlT — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 22, 2025

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Behera visited Puri Srimandir presented the first ticket to Lord Jagannath and sought the Lord’s blessings. The Puri District Sports Association secretary and Srimandir servitors were present at the time of presenting the ticket.