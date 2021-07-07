Odisha CM Provides Special COVID Assistance To PVTG Families

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday granted special Covid-19 assistance of Rs 5000 to a total of 64,214 particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) people of the state.

On this occasion, Patnaik also provided pre-matric scholarships to 60,000 SC and ST students for the months of April, May and June.

Via video conferencing, CM Patnaik said that each PVTG family will get assistance in their bank account.

“I am extremely happy that PVTG families will get Rs 5000 in their bank accounts. More than 300 people belonging to the group were infected by the deadly COVID and they were provided with a ration kit worth Rs 2250. Besides, they were provided Rs 1400 as labour compensation,” said CM Naveen.

“Now each girl student will get Rs 2400 while each boy student will be provided with a scholarship of Rs 2250. A total of 5 lakh students will get scholarships in a phase-wise manner,” he said.

Urging to take precautionary measures to combat Covid-19, Patnaik said, “Vaccination is a must in the battle against the pandemic. We have also to abide by the norms of social distancing and use of masks to win the battle against the virus.”