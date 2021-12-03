Odisha CM presents his statement on Mamita Meher Murder Case; Oppositions React

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday presented his statement in the Odisha Assembly on the sensational murder case of lady teacher Mamita Meher and said that he was shocked to see that such a sensitive matter is being politicized.

Expressing deep grief on the death of Mamita Meher, the Odisha CM stated that her death is a terrible and irreparable loss as she was a young and bright daughter of Odisha. He said: “Government will ensure that no stone is left unturned to see that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice as per law in the shortest possible time.”

The Chief Minister was also deeply anguished as the victim’s family could not mourn peacefully even after they had urged with folded hands not to politicize their daughter’s death and assassinate her character.

“In this case, we will move the competent court for fast track trial so that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice in the quickest possible time,” said the Odisha CM adding that, on request, the Orissa High Court has appointed a retired District Judge to monitor the investigation of the case, which subjects the entire police investigation to judicial scrutiny.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that attempts are being made to prevent an Hon’ble Member of the August House from discharging his duties.

Appealing the members of the opposition parties to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House, the Odisha Chief Minister said that reiterated that his Government is fully committed to ensure justice to Mamita Meher.

For the third day in a row, Opposition MLAs continued to create ruckus in the Odisha Assembly over school teacher Mamita Meher murder case.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am, BJP and Congress MLAs rushed to the well holding banners and raised slogans demanding the removal of MoS, Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged close relation with the prime accused in the case.

The opposition members alleged that Mishra has a close link with the accused and was involved in the murder. Unable to transact any business, Speaker S N Patro first adjourned the House till 11.30 AM and now till 4 PM.

Senior Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra Reacts To Odisha CM’s Statement On Mamita Murder Case

Talking to media persons after the Assembly session, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said that “instead of answering questions of the Oppositions, the chief minister came to the House and gave a statement which is “annoying” and “shocking”

Alleging that the Chief Minister has given false information, the Senior Congress leader said that Mamita Meher’s character assassination was done by the state government and not the opposition. “Had Mamita’s pen drive been presented at home, the truth would have come to light and the opposition would have accepted it,” Mishra said.

“The state government has signed an agreement with the FCI to procure paddy,” Mishra said adding that the chief minister is saying that paddy is not being procured. “Either the CM does not ‘understand’ what he is reading or maybe ‘lying’. The Chief Minister’s statement has proved that he is indirectly trying to sheild the murders and conspirators of the case.

“In Pari murder case, the Chief Minister himself wrote a letter for SIT probe under the supervision of the High Court. But why is he stepping back in this case?” Mishra questioned.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Mishra said that Congress will intensify its protests reiterating its demand for an SIT probe and the expulsion of the minister.