Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to ASHA worker Sibani Mandal of Kendrapada’s Rajnagar Community Health Center over the telephone this afternoon and thanked her for showing true humanity during the cyclone.

It is worth noting that ASHA worker Sibani Mandal of Rajnagar CHC took the responsibility of safely shifting the people of Khasamunda village to the shelter before the cyclone. She has performed this responsibility beautifully. An elderly woman in the village was suffering from paralysis and could not go to the shelter due to heavy rains. Mandal carried her on her back to the cyclone shelter located 1.5 km away and became an inspiration to all.

After talking to the ASHA worker over the phone, CM Majhi learned that she had carried a total of 7 adults and 2 pregnant women on her back to the shelter that day.

Appreciating her dedicated service, the Chief Minister said, “The government and I too personally are very happy with your work. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless you always… Keep up the good work of helping everyone in difficult times.

After coming to know about the ASHA worker’s plight, the Chief Minister ordered the Rajnagar BDO over the phone to provide her with a house immediately. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also promised to provide other necessary assistance to Shibani.

