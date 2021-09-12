Odisha CM posts transformation pic of Konark Sun Temple after initial beautification

Konark: Following the initial beautification of the famous Sun temple in Konark, the image of the tourist spot is continuing to change.

As the term beautification suggests, the Sun temple is turning beautiful with each passing day.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to his social media handle to address the same.

“Konark is an introduction to our history. Its beauty is breathtaking. The beauty of the area around the Konark Sun Temple has begun to improve, ” He wrote. Patnaik also thanked everyone for their cooperation in the project.

After Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, the Sun Temple in Odisha’s Konark and its nearby areas are undergoing major beautification.