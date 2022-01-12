Odisha CM, PM Modi pay tribute to Swami Vivekanand

Bhubaneswar: On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and the occasion of National Youth Day.

Humble tributes to great spiritual guru, #SwamiVivekananda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #NationalYouthDay. Youth are the future of our nation. Let the youth icon’s teachings, wisdom and values be the guiding principles for our youth. pic.twitter.com/novY0Stnl1 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 12, 2022

PM Modi paid rich tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary today on January 12. PM Modi took to Twitter.

I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2022

January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day every year to honor the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. He was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. The day is observed across the country at schools, colleges with processions, speeches, music, seminars and so in. he was a person who changed the world with his thoughts and work was very vocal about the importance of youth in the process of a better nation.

In 1893, after his enticing speech at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago, Swami Vivekananda came under the international spotlight. He was known for his Vedanta philosophy and became India’s spiritual ambassador, becoming a bridge of religion and science between the east and west.