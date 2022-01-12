Swami Vivekanand
Odisha CM, PM Modi pay tribute to Swami Vivekanand

Bhubaneswar: On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and the occasion of National Youth Day.

PM Modi paid rich tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary today on January 12. PM Modi took to Twitter.

January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day every year to honor the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. He was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. The day is observed across the country at schools, colleges with processions, speeches, music, seminars and so in. he was a person who changed the world with his thoughts and work was very vocal about the importance of youth in the process of a better nation.

In 1893, after his enticing speech at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago, Swami Vivekananda came under the international spotlight. He was known for his Vedanta philosophy and became India’s spiritual ambassador, becoming a bridge of religion and science between the east and west.

