Odisha CM, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Taking to the Twitter, the Odisha CM said:

Humble tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the #JallianwalaBagh massacre in 1919. Their sacrifices for the motherland will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/C4r2jWgZYF — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 13, 2022

“Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year,” Modi said in a tweet.

Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year. https://t.co/zjqdqoD0q2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2022

