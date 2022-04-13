Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
National

Odisha CM, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

By Haraprasad Das
0 10

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Taking to the Twitter, the Odisha CM said:

<>

</>

“Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year,” Modi said in a tweet.

<>

</>

Haraprasad Das 15801 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 3 =

Breaking