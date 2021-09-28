Bhagat Singh
Odisha CM, PM Modi pay tribute to Bhagat Singh

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: On the 114th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to pay tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid humble tributes to thr legend.

 

On September 28, 1907, Veer Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Lyallpur district of undivided Punjab province. He was an Indian socialist revolutionary who was executed at the age of 23. Shaheed Bhagat Singh played a very important role in India’s struggle for Independence, which hasn’t been given appropriate consideration, some say. He was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

