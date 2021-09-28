Odisha CM, PM Modi pay tribute to Bhagat Singh

Bhubaneswar: On the 114th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to pay tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Humble tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. His love for the motherland, his commitment to freedom struggle, valour & sacrifice will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/YHhVz8Dt6x — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid humble tributes to thr legend.

आजादी के महान सेनानी शहीद भगत सिंह को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals. pic.twitter.com/oN1tWvCg5u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

On September 28, 1907, Veer Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Lyallpur district of undivided Punjab province. He was an Indian socialist revolutionary who was executed at the age of 23. Shaheed Bhagat Singh played a very important role in India’s struggle for Independence, which hasn’t been given appropriate consideration, some say. He was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.