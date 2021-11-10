Odisha CM, PM Modi Greet People On Occasion Of Chhath Puja

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath puja.

” Greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #ChhathPuja. May the Sun God give us strength to overcome all the hurdles and bless everyone with good health, happiness, and prosperity,” tweeted the Odisha CM.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and greeted the nation.

सूर्योपासना के महापर्व छठ की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। छठी मइया हर किसी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख-सौभाग्य प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/JVZ7lTKWDn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021

Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to solar deity, Lord Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya. Every year, it falls on the sixth day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar.