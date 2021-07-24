Mirabai Chanu
Sport

Odisha CM, PM Modi Congratulate Mirabai Chanu For Winning Silver At Tokyo 2020

By PragativadiNews 7 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the Silver medal in 49kg #Weightlifting at #Tokyo2020. Your historic success will inspire a generation of young boys & girls to excel in sports,” tweeted the Odisha CM.

<>

</>

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020”

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 5572 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking