Odisha CM, PM Modi Congratulate Mirabai Chanu For Winning Silver At Tokyo 2020

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the Silver medal in 49kg #Weightlifting at #Tokyo2020. Your historic success will inspire a generation of young boys & girls to excel in sports,” tweeted the Odisha CM.

Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the Silver medal in 49kg #Weightlifting at #Tokyo2020. Your historic success will inspire a generation of young boys & girls to excel in sports. #Olympics #MirabaiChanu #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/FEjEf0ZwkT — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 24, 2021

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020”

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

