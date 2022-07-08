Odisha CM Pens Emotional Tribute For Shinzo Abe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed deep grief on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Taking to Twitter Naveen said: “Deeply saddened to know about the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. He was a great friend of India & played a key role in strengthening the Indo-Japan bond.”

“My thoughts &prayers are with the bereaved family members & Japanese people in this hour of grief.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared one-day mourning on the sad demise of Abe. Indian Flag will fly at half-mast tomorrow (Saturday).

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

The shooter opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind as the former premier addressed members of the public on a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. Japanese media reported that the weapon appeared to be a homemade gun.