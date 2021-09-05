Odisha CM Pays Tributes To Mother Teresa & Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa on her death anniversary.

CM Pattnaik took to his Twitter handle and said, “Humble tribute to Bharat Ratna #MotherTeresa on her death anniversary & #InternationalDayOfCharity. On this special day, let’s pledge to selflessly contribute towards the upliftment of the poor and destitute.”

Mother Teresa’s death anniversary is observed as International Day of Charity on September 5 every year. Mother Teresa, who is known for her dedication towards the downtrodden, died on September 5, 1997, at the age of 87.

Patnaik extended heartiest greetings on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. One of the most distinguished scholars of the 20th century, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers’ Day on September 5. The tradition to celebrate Teachers’ Day actually started in 1962 to honour Radhakrishnan and other teachers.

Acclaimed for dedicating his life towards education and improving the standards in the field of education, Dr Radhakrishnan was nominated 16 times for the Nobel Prize in Literature, and another 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.