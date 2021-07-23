Odisha CM Pays Tributes To Bal Gangadhar Tilak & Chandra Shekhar Azad

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on the freedom fighters’ birth anniversaries.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Patnaik made two posts to honour the icons.

Humble tributes to legendary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak on his birth anniversary. He was one of the earliest and most vocal proponents of Swaraj and Swadeshi. He will always be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to freedom movement. pic.twitter.com/ikvaYvg2ti — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 23, 2021

Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter and youth icon #ChandrashekharAzad on his birth anniversary. His devotion to the motherland, unwavering commitment to freedom struggle, bravery, and sacrifice continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/51DW89bJlP — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 23, 2021

About Bal Gangadhar Tilak:

Tilak, whose real name was Keshav Gangadhar Tilak, was born 165 years ago today on July 23. Tilak earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics with honours from Deccan College in Pune in 1877. In 1879, Tilak graduated from Government Law College with an LL. B and established the Deccan Education Society in 1884 to impart nationalist principles to young people.

Popularly known as the ‘Father of Swaraj’, he was a teacher, journalist, lawyer, philosopher, mathematician and reformer.

About Chandrashekhar Azad:

Popularly known as Azad or Pandit ji, Chandra Shekhar Azad inspired youths in a fight for India’s independence. His popular saying “If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not if service to the motherland,” still rings a bell in every youth and inspire them to work for the betterment of the nation.

Azad was born on July 23, 1928. His mother wanted him to be a Sanskrit scholar, and therefore, he was sent off to Kashi Vidyapeeth, Banaras, to study. But, in 1921, when the Non-Cooperation Movement was at its peak, the 15-year-old boy (Azad) decided to join the movement for the country.