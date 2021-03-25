Odisha CM pays tribute to Sailabala Das on her birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid tributes to politician Sailabala Das on the social worker’s birth anniversary today.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote: “Tributes to Padma Shailabala Das, a prominent social activist and women leader. She has played a key role in promoting women’s education and empowering women in Odisha. The Shailabala Women’s College, which was founded by her, is now a beacon of light for many.

Sailabala Das (25 March 1875 – 29 April 1968) was a social worker and politician. She was the first woman from Odisha to go to England for higher studies.

Sailabala Das eldest child of Ambica Charan Hazra and Prosannamayee, was born on 25 March 1875 at the Bhowanipore (Calcutta) house of Madhusudan Das. She had five siblings. Following the untimely demise of her mother, she was adopted by Madhusudan Das.

In 1903, she formed the Utkal Young Men’s Association and managed the Utkal Young Women’s Association. She was instrumental in creation of the first women’s college in Odisha, the main building of which was gifted by her. She started a Hindu widow’s training school to train widows to become high school teachers. On the political front, she started several branches of All-India Women’s Conference. She established Orissa Nari Seba Sangha in 1941 for social welfare of women. Indian National Council for Women held its biennial conference in Cuttack, under her leadership. She extended her reach to Bihar, where she became the first woman inspector of prison cells in Patna, first woman to join the management committee of the Prince of Wales Medical College and became the Syndicate member of Patna University. Sailabala became the first woman Honorary Magistrate of India, adjudicating over 600 cases a year.