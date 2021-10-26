Naveen Pays Tribute To Pandit Godabarish Misra On Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday paid tributes to Pandit Godabarish Misra on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister remembered the contributions of Pandit Godabarish Misra towards social reformation and enrichment of Odia literature.

Pandit Godabarish Misra was born on this day in 1886 in Puri. He was a poet, playwright and prose-writer of distinction.

His work includes many essays, stories, novels, poems, biographies and translations. His poems played a crucial role in creating awareness towards that nation.

His dramas Purushottama Deba, Mukunda Deba and Ardha Shatabdi Ra Orissa O Tahin Re Mo Sthana are significant tributes to Odia literature.

He was honored with Sahitya Akademi Award posthumously in 1962 for his autobiography Ardha Satabdir Odissa.