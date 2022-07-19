Mangal Pandey
Odisha CM pays tribute to martyr Mangal Pandey on birth anniversary

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary.

Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey, who first blew the bugle of the freedom struggle in the country, was born on July 19, 1827 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. He was a soldier of the 34th Bengal Infantry of the East India Company. He is respected as a hero of the freedom struggle.

In 1984, a postage stamp was issued in his honour by the Government of India for his important role in India’s freedom struggle.

The British feared the spark of rebellion, lit by revolutionary Mangal Pandey, could become a flame in the country. Therefore, on 8 April 1857, Mangal Pandey was hanged 10 days before the due date.

