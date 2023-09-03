Odisha CM pays last respects to Surjya Narayan Patro; last rites to be performed at Digapahandi today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tributes to former Odisha Speaker and Digapahandi MLA, Surjya Narayan Patro at his Nayapalli residence in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning. Patnaik expressed his condolences on Patro’s demise and expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Several people, BJD party workers, political leaders across party lines, and eminent persons from different fields made a beeline at Patro’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

Patro’s body will be taken to Odisha Assembly and Sankha Bhawan and subsequently, it will be carried in a procession to his constituency Digapahandi.