Odisha CM pays last respect to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Health Minister Naba Das who succumbed to his bullet injuries, were brought to his official residence in the wee hours of Monday.

Following this, Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik paid his last respect to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar.

Health Minister Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital.

The mortal remains of Naba Das were brought to his official residence in the wee hours of Monday and a 3-day state mourning has been declared in Odisha. According to an official statement from the Odisha government, the national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of the funeral.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was “shocked and disturbed” by the death of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and offered her deepest condolences to his family members. “Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,” Murmu tweeted.

Condoling the death of Minister Naba Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep shock and said, ” I am Shocked, Distressed. Was an Asset for Government and Party.”