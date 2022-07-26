Kargil Vijay Diwas
Odisha CM Pays Homage to Brave Soldiers on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today offered homage to the brave Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The CM took to twitter to pay homage to all the brave hearts who put their beloved nation above everything to protect every inch of its soil.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

On this date in 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan.

