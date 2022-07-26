Odisha CM Pays Homage to Brave Soldiers on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today offered homage to the brave Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The CM took to twitter to pay homage to all the brave hearts who put their beloved nation above everything to protect every inch of its soil.

Tributes to all the bravehearts who fought with unparalleled valour and made supreme sacrifice for the country in #KargilWar. On #KargilVijayDiwas, join the nation to offer homage to all the martyrs who put nation above everything to protect every inch of our motherland. pic.twitter.com/yC9XTV4Cxl — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 26, 2022

The Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

On this date in 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan.