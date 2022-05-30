Odisha CM Pays Courtesy Visit To PM Modi, Discusses Myriad Issues

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed several issues pertaining to the State.

After meeting with PM Modi, Odisha CM said that he paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he hadn’t been able to meet him because of the pandemic.

“I paid a courtesy call as I haven’t been able to meet PM because of the pandemic. We discussed several issues regarding Odisha & I asked for his help,” Patnaik informed media following his meeting with PM Modi.