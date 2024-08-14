Odisha CM participates in Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, said reports.

The rally started from Oldtown area in Bhubaneswar that is from Lingaraj Temple. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 3.0 at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in view of the 78th Independence Day.

Majhi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in the presence of Deputy CM Pravtai Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The campaign, which aimed at encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their residences, began on August 9 and will continue till August 15.