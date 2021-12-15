Odisha CM Nods For Spl Crime Investigation Unit, 3 New Police Stations In Twin City

Bhubaneswar: With the rise in organised and complex crimes in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the Odisha Government has decided to set up a dedicated special crime investigation unit under the Commissionerate Police. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

The unit will investigate and prosecute various crimes related to organised crime, economic crime and drug trafficking.

Led by a DCP-ranked official, the special wing will comprise 59 staff including 1 Addl DCP, 3 ACPs, 9 Inspectors, 12 SIs, 3 ASIs and 30 Constables.

Apart from the special crime unit, the Chief Minister has also approved the setting up of three new police stations under the Commissionerate Police jurisdictions. The new police stations are Pahala PS, Info Valley PS and 42 Mouza/Bentakar PS.

The three new police stations have been upgraded to include Pahala outpost (under Balianta PS), Infovalley (under Jatni PS) and Bentkar outpost (under Cuttack Sadar PS).