Odisha CM Naveen visits Kimitsu Steel Works; Nippon Steel Corporation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC). The delegation was briefed about the plant and given a tour of the facility.

The state delegation’s visit to NSC’s Kimitsu Steel Works provided an opportunity for the delegation to learn about the latest technologies and processes used by NSC in the production of steel.

The Plant was established on land reclaimed from sea and used environmentally sustainable green technologies. The depth of sea used to be more than 10m. The plant has a large lay out campus and with green tree belts.

The Plant produces diversified specialised steel products used for various downstream industries like the automobiles.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his admiration for the state-of-the-art facility and the commitment of NSC towards excellence in steel production. He discussed regarding the use of similar green technologies for the plants coming up in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. The proposed plant will also focus on specialised steel products which will enable downstream industries in Odisha.

He highlighted the immense potential for collaboration between NSC and Odisha, given the state’s rich mineral resources and potential in the steel sector. He also assured the NSC officials about the committed support of the Government of Odisha for Arcelor Mittal-Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India’s upcoming integrated steel plants in Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in Odisha. The projects will use huge volumes of iron ore fines which will help in value addition of the mineral within Odisha in comparison to current trend of exporting the iron ore fines.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by NSC towards the delegation and conveyed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the relationship between NSC and Odisha.