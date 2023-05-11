Odisha CM Naveen to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is set to leave for Delhi for a three days visit from today, Thursday. The CM is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, CM Naveen will leave for Delhi from Bhubaneswar on Thursday and will stay there for three days. He will return to Bhubaneswar on May 13.

During his stay, the Chief Minister will pay a visit to PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 pm today. It has been informed that various important issues will be discussed during this meeting. The Chief Minister will likely discuss various development projects of the state and matters related to the interests of Odisha with the Prime Minister.

The CMO informed that Patnaik will come back to Bhubaneswar from Delhi at 10 am on May 13.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has remained non-committal to joining non-Bharatiya Janata Party Opposition front ahead of 2024 elections.

“No discussion was held about alliance today”, said Patnaik after meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been eliciting support leaders of non-BJP leaders to come to a common platform.