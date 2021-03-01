Odisha CM Naveen takes first dose of Covid vaccine

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Odisha Assembly Dispensary here in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people. Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha. pic.twitter.com/aqqKSeb2ME — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 1, 2021



Starting Monday, the coronavirus vaccination drive has been opened to senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45 to 59 years. Those eligible for the vaccine can register on the CoWIN app, or walk into a vaccination centre without registration. While government hospitals will provide the vaccine free of charge, the price has been kept at Rs.250 per dose in private hospitals.

Registration will open at 9am on Monday and citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the CoWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, etc, according to an official release on Sunday. The private empaneled Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA), as per news agencies.