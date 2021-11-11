Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Odisha CM Naveen, PM Modi Pay Tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid his humble tributes to freedom fighter and scholar Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to freedom fighter Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary on Thursday, saying his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. In a tweet Modi wrote: “Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society.”

National Education Day is being celebrated every year since 2008, when the UPA government decided that November 11, the birthday of Abul Kalam Azad, should be celebrated as National Education Day in remembrance of one of the greatest scholars and statesmen India had produced.

