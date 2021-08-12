Odisha CM Naveen Pays Tributes To Scientist Vikram Sarabhai

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to the eminent scientist, Vikram Sarabhai, father of India’s space programme on his birth anniversary.

Patnaik took to Twitter and wrote: “Humble tributes to one of the greatest scientists, and father of India’s space programme, Padma Vibhushan Vikram Sarabhai on his birth anniversary. He played a pioneering role in opening new frontiers for India’s space exploration and established many institutes of repute.”

Humble tributes to one of the greatest scientists, and father of India's space programme, #PadmaVibhushan #VikramSarabhai on his birth anniversary. He played a pioneering role in opening new frontiers for India's space exploration and established many institutes of repute. pic.twitter.com/IhuEn3t8SS — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 12, 2021

Vikram Sarabhai, who initiated India’s space research and helped develop nuclear power in the country, was born on August 12, 1919. Known as the father of the Indian space program Vikram Sarabhai is known for the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). In 1962, he was given Isro’s charge and worked for a token salary of one rupee in view of his personal wealth.

Sarabhai, who stressed the importance of the space program in India, was given two of India’s highest honours – the Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan awarded to him posthumously in 1972. Sarabhai is credited for putting the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, in orbit in 1975 from Russia.

He was a visionary scientist and institution-builder who called for the development of satellite-based remote sensing of natural resources.