Odisha CM Naveen pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniv

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tribute to Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.

Humble tributes to the composer of our National anthem, visionary poet, philosopher & Nobel laureate Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his birth anniversary. His writings and philosophy, that transcend beyond cultures, languages & regions, continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/V6xA7kOEjw — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 7, 2022

Tagore, the literary icon, was born on 7 May 1861 in Calcutta. He is father to national anthems of two nations of Indian sub-continent. From India’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’, to Bangladesh’s ‘Amar Sonar Banlga’. It is believed that the national anthem of Sri Lanka – “Sri LankaMatha” was also inspired by the works of Tagore.

He was the first Indian ever to receive a Nobel Prize. Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in recognition of his work Geetanjali, a collection of poems, in 1913.