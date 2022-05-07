Rabindranath Tagore
StateTop News

Odisha CM Naveen pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniv

By Haraprasad Das
65

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tribute to Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.

 

Tagore, the literary icon, was born on 7 May 1861 in Calcutta. He is father to national anthems of two nations of Indian sub-continent. From India’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’, to Bangladesh’s ‘Amar Sonar Banlga’. It is believed that the national anthem of Sri Lanka – “Sri LankaMatha” was also inspired by the works of Tagore.

He was the first Indian ever to receive a Nobel Prize. Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in recognition of his work Geetanjali, a collection of poems, in 1913.

 

Haraprasad Das 16293 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking