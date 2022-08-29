Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to receive Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award on Sept 4

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the prestigious Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award for his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities.

Former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana will confer the prestigious award to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in the distinguished presence of Justice A. K. Patnaik in an Annual Lecture & Awards function to be organised by the Capital Foundation Society on 4th September 2022 at 11.30 am at India International Centre Auditorium in New Delhi.

The Capital Foundation Society has noted and stated in its document for that under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik, Odisha’s transformative journey began and the State witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades. His simplicity, kind-heartedness and impeccable integrity has own the hearts of the people of Odisha.

Therefore, in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities, Shri Naveen Patnaik is being conferred Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement award by former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in the distinguished presence of Justice A K Patnaik.

This award would be provided under the aegis of Capital Foundation Society on 4th September 2022 at 11.30 am at the India International Centre Auditorium, New Delhi.

The Capital Foundation Society, established in 1987 is one of the most prestigious voluntary organisations in India which has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance. Over 250 events have been organised by the Foundation so far.

The Capital Foundation society has Parliamentarians, Civil Servants, Judges, Diplomats, Journalists, Scholars and Professionals coming together to exchange ideas. This makes the Capital foundation different from all other public forums.

Board of Governors of the Capital Foundation Society include Judges of the Supreme Court, Cabinet Ministers, Senior Civil Servants, Political leaders representing different parties and interests, Academics, Defence and Police Chiefs, Jurists, Social workers, etc.

The Earlier Capital Foundation Awardees have been former Prime Minister I. K. Gujaral, Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Senior Jurist Fali S. Nariman, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana among many other notable leaders of India.

The Capital Foundation Society has had members like Former Presidents of India Ram Nath Kovind and Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, former Deputy Planning Commission Chairman Shri. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, UK’s Member of House of Lords Lord R. P. Loomba, among many other distinguished personalities.

Former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana would also be delivering the prestigious Annual Lecture of the Capital Foundation Society titled “My Experiences in the Indian Judiciary”.

Previous Annual Lecture Speakers of Capital Foundation Society include Hon’ble Governor Arif Mohd Khan, Justice P.B.Sawant Chairman of the Press Council of India, Attorney General of India K. K. Venugopal, United Nations Coordinator Hans C graf Sponeck, former Prime Minister I. K. Gujral, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Hon’ble Vice President of India Hamid Ansari, among many other notable leaders and thinkers of India.