Odisha CM Naveen Meets PM Modi, Discusses About Proposed Airport In Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed about state’s demands including the upcoming international airport in Puri.

“I have just met the Prime Minister. The topic of discussion was mainly about Odisha’s demands which include an international airport – the Shree Jagannath International Airport which we want to set up in Puri,” Patnaik told reporters after meeting PM.

“Bhubaneswar airport is getting too much traffic now. So we definitely want an expansion. We have already outlined the boundary of the proposed airport in Puri,” he said.

On queries regarding political alliance Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Patnaik said, “I have not discussed anything with the Prime Minister in this connection. As far as I am concerned there is no possibility of BJD joining a third front as of now.”

He clarified that his party would contest the election alone.

“Going alone in the Assembly and Parliament elections has always been our principle,” he added.

Patnaik had last met Modi on May 30, 2022, a month before the presidential election.