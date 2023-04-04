Odisha CM Naveen Meets Nippon Steel Corp President Eiji Hashimoto

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President of Nippon Steel Corporation in Tokyo.

The Chief Minister will be holding a one-to-one meeting with Hashimoto to discuss avenues of collaboration between Nippon Steel Corp and the Government of Odisha.

The Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George and officials of the Embassy gave a warm welcome to the Odisha CM on his arrival in Tokyo along with the high-level delegation.

The Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest.

Naveen also conveyed his appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended by the Japanese government and people towards the delegation and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is leading an official delegation to Japan to attract investment to the state. The Chief Minister will meet industry captains and industry associations of Japan to showcase Odisha’s conducive business environment and investment potential in different sectors.