Odisha CM Naveen Lays Foundation Of 19 Instream Storage Structures In 13 Districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid foundation for 19 Instream Storage Structures in 13 districts of the state.

The government will spend Rs 4,006 crores for these projects.

The foundation stone were laid by the CM virtually in presence of enthusiast people and farmers of respective area.

The foundation stones of 19 projects were laid in 13 districts – Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundergarh districts.

More than 15,000 including 10,000 women farmers were present in Kendrapara.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that our farmers will be greatly benefited by this project. Especially, it will helpful in the field of drinking water supply. It will also help in fish farming, animal husbandry etc. The project will increase the groundwater level and balance the environment.

Patnaik said that such projects are very important for our sustainable development. Besides, these projects will also help in flood control, he said.

The Chief Minister said that in 2020, the plan for instream storage was started with Rs 11,700. So far, programmes have been prepared for 72 projects in 3 phases.

The programmes are undertaken on the basis of public opinion and public participation.

During the visit of 5T chairman to different districts, proposals for such a project were received from people. All these projects are being implemented with the suggestions and opinions of the people, the CM said.

The inter-river wetland project is a significant program undertaken in the 5T initiative. Emphasis is laid on the application of technology and timely completion of the projects. No people will be displaced by this project, Patnaik asserted.

Highlighting the various measures taken for the welfare of farmers in the state, the Chief Minister said that this project is aimed at the development of farmers and the protection of the environment.

“Our programs like Kalia Yojana, interest-free loan facility for farmers, payment of crop insurance premium have boosted the confidence of farmers in the state. If the farmers prosper, the state will prosper. We are working for their betterment and will continue to work in the coming days,” he said.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu who was present in Balangir, said that the Chief Minister is determined for the betterment of the farmers.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister of Food Supply was present in Kendrapara’s Mahakalapada. He said that the Chief Minister has always given importance to the development of Kendrapara. Not only this project, but many others are being implemented in the district. Nayak thanked the Chief Minister and 5T chairman for the Arcelor Mittal project.

5T Chairman VK Pandian said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is undertaking projects for the improvement in all parts of the state. He expressed his gratitude to the people for their continuous support to the welfare projects.

Stating that the Chief Minister had made a lot of efforts during his visit to Japan for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel project at Kendrapada, Pandian said that the Chief Minister would soon perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the plant.

MLA Mahidhar Rana, who was present in Kantamal of Boudh, also thanked the Chief Minister for the project.

Farmers who were present on the occasion thanked the CM and said that the projects would solve the drought problem of farmers.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg delivered the welcome address while EIC of the concerned department gave vote of thanks.