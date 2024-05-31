Odisha CM Naveen Buys Books at Modern Book Depot

Bhubaneswar: When Odisha is going to witness the final phase of elections tomorrow with most leaders seems to be excited about poll outcomes, confident Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was seen on his usual relaxing mood and visited a book store in Bhubaneswar to purchase books.

Naveen, who is a voracious reader and the author of three books, went to Modern Book Depot in Master Canteen here and purchased two books. The CM paid Rs 2500 for the books.

Not only that, the Chief Minister took a selfie with a child while returning from the book store.

He was also seen watching TV in a jolly mood.

At a time when political leaders are contemplating about the outcome of the election results, an unfazed Naveen is not bothered about it.

After the marathon election campaign for his party Biju Janata Dal, the Chief Minister is back to his passion for reading.

Senior BJD leader and 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the BJD would script a historic victory in the elections.